Golden Valley Mines inks option agreement with Eldorado Gold

Oct. 15, 2021 11:21 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Golden Valley Mines and Royalties entered an option agreement with Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), a unit of Eldorado Gold Corporation.
  • Under the agreement, Eldorado will be able to earn up to an additional 50% interest in the Claw Lake Gold Prospect, the Cook Lake Prospect, the Murdock Creek Prospect, all in Ontario and the Perestroika Prospect, located in Québec.
  • Golden Valley and Eldorado are currently in a Joint Venture pertaining originally to nine properties in which Golden Valley has a 70% beneficial interest, while Eldorado has the remaining 30%.
  • Under the new option Agreement, the existing JV will be terminated.
  • Golden Valley has the option to be assigned, from Eldorado for nominal consideration, all of the right and interest of Eldorado in and to five of the remaining Existing Properties: Munro Prospect, Recession Larder Prospect, Matachewan Prospect all in Ontario, and the Bogside Prospect in Quebec; Denovo Prospect in Ontario was previously dealt with in a transaction with Highgold Mining Inc. other than the Properties.
  • Eldorado may earn an additional 40% in the properties by funding expenditures of a minimum $10.5M over 5 years and paying $50K annually to the corporation.
  • Upon exercise of the 40% option by Eldorado, the parties will be deemed to have formed a JV and will try to form a formal joint venture agreement within 60 business days.
  • In order to acquire an additional 10% interest in the properties, Eldorado will contribute all JV expenditures.
  • Upon the exercise of the additional option, Golden Valley will have a 20% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties while Eldorado will have the remaining 80% stake.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.