Golden Valley Mines inks option agreement with Eldorado Gold
Oct. 15, 2021 11:21 AM ETEldorado Gold Corporation (EGO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Golden Valley Mines and Royalties entered an option agreement with Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO), a unit of Eldorado Gold Corporation.
- Under the agreement, Eldorado will be able to earn up to an additional 50% interest in the Claw Lake Gold Prospect, the Cook Lake Prospect, the Murdock Creek Prospect, all in Ontario and the Perestroika Prospect, located in Québec.
- Golden Valley and Eldorado are currently in a Joint Venture pertaining originally to nine properties in which Golden Valley has a 70% beneficial interest, while Eldorado has the remaining 30%.
- Under the new option Agreement, the existing JV will be terminated.
- Golden Valley has the option to be assigned, from Eldorado for nominal consideration, all of the right and interest of Eldorado in and to five of the remaining Existing Properties: Munro Prospect, Recession Larder Prospect, Matachewan Prospect all in Ontario, and the Bogside Prospect in Quebec; Denovo Prospect in Ontario was previously dealt with in a transaction with Highgold Mining Inc. other than the Properties.
- Eldorado may earn an additional 40% in the properties by funding expenditures of a minimum $10.5M over 5 years and paying $50K annually to the corporation.
- Upon exercise of the 40% option by Eldorado, the parties will be deemed to have formed a JV and will try to form a formal joint venture agreement within 60 business days.
- In order to acquire an additional 10% interest in the properties, Eldorado will contribute all JV expenditures.
- Upon the exercise of the additional option, Golden Valley will have a 20% undivided beneficial interest in the Properties while Eldorado will have the remaining 80% stake.