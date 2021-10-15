CatchMark exits Triple T joint venture, slashes dividend
Oct. 15, 2021 12:12 PM ET CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (CTT)
- CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) reached an agreement with its joint venture partners in TexMark Timber Treasury to redeem its common equity interest in Triple T for $35 million in cash and closed the transaction upon signing.
- CTT also agreed to continue to provide asset management services to the joint venture through Q1'22 in exchange for an additional $5 million services fee. The co. received the fees at the time of closing.
- The Company will use the proceeds to pare its debt.
- The Company expects to pay a new annualized dividend rate of $0.30 per common share, beginning with Q4'21.
- CatchMark (CTT) declared a cash dividend of $0.075/share, -44.5% decrease from the prior dividend of $0.135, for its common stockholders of record as of Nov. 30, 2021, payable on Dec. 15, 2021 (ex-div. Dec. 14, 2021).
- In addition, the Company affirms 2021 adjusted EBITDA to be at the top-end of its previously announced guidance range.
- Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust are down by 16%.