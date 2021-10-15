Flowserve raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS on 'underappreciated value'
Oct. 15, 2021 12:34 PM ETFlowserve Corporation (FLS)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Flowserve Corporation (FLS +4.7%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, as the bank says the industrial machinery company's growth is at an "inflection" point.
- “ESG pressures are peaking,” said Analysts Damian Karas and Markus Mittermaier, adding that the current "valuation presents opportunity."
- UBS believes that Flowserve, which manufacturers pipes for pipelines and refineries, should be able to overcome supply chain headwinds and surpass its annual earnings guidance.
- UBS raises its price target on Flowserve to $46 from $42. WS analyst opinions on the stock are divided with an average price target of $43. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating ranks the stock towards the bottom of its Industrial Machinery scoreboard.