Flowserve raised to Buy from Neutral at UBS on 'underappreciated value'

Oil Or Gas Transportation With Blue Gas Or Pipe Line Valves On Soil And Sunrise Background

onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

  • Flowserve Corporation (FLS +4.7%) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral at UBS, as the bank says the industrial machinery company's growth is at an "inflection" point.
  • “ESG pressures are peaking,” said Analysts Damian Karas and Markus Mittermaier, adding that the current "valuation presents opportunity."
  • UBS believes that Flowserve, which manufacturers pipes for pipelines and refineries, should be able to overcome supply chain headwinds and surpass its annual earnings guidance.
  • UBS raises its price target on Flowserve to $46 from $42. WS analyst opinions on the stock are divided with an average price target of $43. Meanwhile, Seeking Alpha's Quant Rating ranks the stock towards the bottom of its Industrial Machinery scoreboard.
