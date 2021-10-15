Genentech's Tecentriq gets FDA expanded approval for lung cancer indication

Roche Diagnostics campus facade in Silicon Valley

Michael Vi/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The U.S. FDA has approved Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY +0.9%) company Genentech's Tecentriq (atezolizumab) as an adjuvant treatment following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy for certain adults with Stage II-IIIA non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).
  • The approval is based on results from an interim analysis of the Phase III IMpower010 study, in which Tecentriq, following surgery and platinum-based chemotherapy, reduced the risk of disease recurrence or death by 34%.
  • Tecentriq is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein called PD-L1, and is already approved to treat other forms of lung cancer.
  • Genentech has an extensive development program for Tecentriq, including multiple ongoing and planned Phase III studies across different lung, genitourinary, skin, breast, gastrointestinal, gynecological, and head and neck cancers.
  • According to the American Cancer Society, it is estimated that more than 235,000 Americans will be diagnosed with lung cancer in 2021.
