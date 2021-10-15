Nxt-ID soars 44% as shareholders approve reverse stock split
Oct. 15, 2021 12:44 PM ETNxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Nxt-ID (NXTD +43.9%) shareholders approved two reverse stock split proposals related to the company's common shares and Series C preferred stock.
- The board approved a 1-for-10 reverse common stock split and a 1-for-10 reverse split of its series C preferred stock.
- The company said the reverse stock splits will take effect after close of trading today, which will help ensure that the stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq.
- The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the open of trading on Oct. 18.
- "By continuing to remain listed on Nasdaq, we will have the opportunity to place our Company on a solid path and will be able to get back to innovating and building products," said CEO Chia-Lin Simmons.