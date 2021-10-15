Nxt-ID soars 44% as shareholders approve reverse stock split

Oct. 15, 2021 12:44 PM ETNxt-ID, Inc. (NXTD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Nxt-ID (NXTD +43.9%) shareholders approved two reverse stock split proposals related to the company's common shares and Series C preferred stock.
  • The board approved a 1-for-10 reverse common stock split and a 1-for-10 reverse split of its series C preferred stock.
  • The company said the reverse stock splits will take effect after close of trading today, which will help ensure that the stock will continue to be listed on Nasdaq.
  • The common stock is expected to begin trading on a split-adjusted basis at the open of trading on Oct. 18.
  • "By continuing to remain listed on Nasdaq, we will have the opportunity to place our Company on a solid path and will be able to get back to innovating and building products," said CEO Chia-Lin Simmons.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.