Johnson & Johnson wins Adcom backing for COVID-19 booster shot
Oct. 15, 2021 Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
- An advisory panel of the FDA has unanimously voted to endorse the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).
- FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) has voted 19–0 to recommend the vector-based shot for people aged 18 years and older at least two months from the initial dose.
- While FDA is not bound by the decision of the independent expert panel, the regulator usually follows its guidance in authorizations. An FDA decision is likely to benefit more than 15M U.S. adults who have already received JNJ’s (JNJ) initial vaccine dose.
- On Thursday, VRBPAC endorsed the COVID-19 vaccine from Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) at half the level of the initial dose and at least six months following the primary vaccine regimen.