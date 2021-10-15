Supreme Court rejects Spire's request to keep pipeline open

Oct. 15, 2021 1:50 PM ET

onstructing pipelines that transport oil, natural gas, petroleum products and industrial gases. A dug trench in the ground for the installation of industrial gas and crude pipes.

Maksim Safaniuk/iStock via Getty Images

  • Spire (SR -1.7%) tumbles lower after Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts refuses to reinstate federal approval for the company's St. Louis-area pipeline, denying a request to block a lower court ruling that could force a shutdown.
  • The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission cleared the pipeline to operate in 2018, but a federal appeals court vacated the permit in June, ruling that FERC failed to seriously weigh the need for pipeline and ignored evidence of self-dealing; FERC has since granted temporary permission to operate the pipeline through December 13.
  • Spire had sought emergency Supreme Court intervention, saying a shutdown of the pipeline would risk prolonged, widespread service disruptions in the St. Louis area.
  • A ruling shutting down the pipeline could cost Spire $0.35/share in annual earnings and a $5.00/share asset writeoff, George Fisher writes in a bullish analysis posted this summer on Seeking Alpha.
