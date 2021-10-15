Standout stocks that broke their earnings streaks this week
Oct. 15, 2021
- Big banks kicked off earnings season in earnest this week with strong results, while overall most of the companies reporting kept outperformance streaks on the bottom line alive.
- Seeking Alpha tracks earnings surprises, along with estimates and revisions, for a better picture of how results are faring historically.
- Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) broke its streak of topping consensus estimates on the top line as comparable sales rose 1.8% systemwide.
- Revenue of $124.3M was just shy of Street expectations for $124.9M. That was the first revenue miss in four quarters.
- Like many restaurants, the company struggled with higher input costs that affected its bottom line. But it topped forecasts, managing inflation through menu pricing, the company said on its call.
- Del Taco expects commodity inflation of 2%, including 5% during Q4, and labor inflation of approximately 6%.
- Shares fell 7% following results.
- Wipro (NYSE:WIT) met profit expectations, snapping a streak of five-straight beats.
- The IT consulting company reported a fiscal Q2 profit of 7 cents per share.
- But it was the top line that investors focused on, with the annual revenue run rate topping $10B.
- The company expects the IT Services business to be in the range of $2.63B to $2.68B, translating to a sequential growth of 2%-4%.
- On Thursday, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares to Equal Weight from Underweight.
- This week's move of five-straight gains brought WIT above the 50-day simple moving average, which it has been battling since the end of September.