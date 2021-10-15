Standout stocks that broke their earnings streaks this week

Oct. 15, 2021 2:50 PM ETDel Taco Restaurants, Inc. (TACO), WITBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Big banks kicked off earnings season in earnest this week with strong results, while overall most of the companies reporting kept outperformance streaks on the bottom line alive.
  • Seeking Alpha tracks earnings surprises, along with estimates and revisions, for a better picture of how results are faring historically.
  • Del Taco (NASDAQ:TACO) broke its streak of topping consensus estimates on the top line as comparable sales rose 1.8% systemwide.
  • Revenue of $124.3M was just shy of Street expectations for $124.9M. That was the first revenue miss in four quarters.
  • Like many restaurants, the company struggled with higher input costs that affected its bottom line. But it topped forecasts, managing inflation through menu pricing, the company said on its call.
  • Del Taco expects commodity inflation of 2%, including 5% during Q4, and labor inflation of approximately 6%.
  • Shares fell 7% following results.

