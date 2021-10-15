Range Resources raised at Stifel on strong nat gas fundamentals
Oct. 15, 2021 2:26 PM ETRange Resources Corporation (RRC)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Range Resources (RRC +0.2%) is upgraded to Buy from Hold with a Street-high $32 price target, raised from $18, at Stifel, but shares tilt lower as natural gas futures fall today.
- Stifel analyst Derrick Whitfield cites an environment of strong natural gas and natural gas liquids prices and diminished near-term liquidity risk for the upgrade.
- Despite potential price-driven demand destruction, Whitfield thinks U.S. natural gas markets likely will remain undersupplied this winter, and he expects to see the storage deficit to the five-year average widen slightly as the U.S. liquefied natural gas export arbitrage remains intact.
- Range Resources is "not the cheapest operator in the Marcellus but it is still a better value than many peers," Power Hedge writes in an analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.