Barrick Gold cut at National Bank of Canada on lackluster output gains
Oct. 15, 2021 2:55 PM ETBarrick Gold Corporation (GOLD)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor15 Comments
- Barrick Gold (GOLD -2.5%) is lower after National Bank of Canada downgrades shares to Sector Perform from Outperform with a C$29 price target, cut from C$36, saying the miner may have difficulty achieving its full-year copper guidance despite expected improvements in Q4.
- National Bank's Mike Parkin says Q3 gold production rose modestly over Q2 but below his expectations, which could weigh on full-year performance.
- We "expect a stronger Q4, but we see some risk to Barrick achieving the copper guidance for 2021," Parkin writes. "We are confident in Barrick achieving the lower end of the gold production guidance range of 4.4M-4.7M oz."
- Barrick Gold is trading at a discount to fair value after ranking among the worst performing senior gold producers over the past year, Taylor Dart writes in a bullish analysis published recently on Seeking Alpha.