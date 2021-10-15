Applied Molecular slides most in four months after R&D event

  • Recording the biggest intra-day loss since June, the shares of Applied Molecular Transport (AMTI -9.3%) declined sharply after the company’s just-concluded R&D Day event indicated an extended timeline for a key clinical program.
  • According to a company presentation issued for the event, the company expects topline data in Jan. 2022 for AMT-101 and anti-TNFα combination from a Phase 2 trial in moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis (UC).
  • The timeline for Applied Molecular’s (NASDAQ:AMTI) lead asset indicates a slight delay as two months ago, the company expected to share the data from the study in Q4 2021.
  • AMT-101 is an oral candidate currently undergoing four clinical studies for which the clinical-stage biotech company anticipates four topline data readouts before the end of 2022.
  • In July, Applied Molecular (AMTI) updated Phase 1b data for AMT-101 to indicate the safety of the experimental therapy in UC patients.
