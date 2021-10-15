AutoNation could see earnings setback when chip shortage ends - Black Bear Value Partners
Oct. 15, 2021 By: Brian Stewart
- Black Bear Value Partners CIO Adam Schwartz said in a letter to investors that AutoNation (NYSE:AN) and other auto dealers could suffer a near-term profitability setback once the current computer-chip shortage ends.
- However, Schwartz doesn't see the chip shortage resolving before the end of next year and still holds an optimistic opinion about AN's long-term prospects.
- The Black Bear CIO explained that the reduced semiconductor supply has limited auto production, driving up prices for both new and used cars. This has given AN, which Black Bear owns, a profitability boost that will disappear when an adequate number of chips become available.
- "It seems obvious that when the semiconductor shortage is resolved, more cars will become available and unit profitability will be reduced," he said in a fund letter released this month.
- "In short, their earnings will likely decline in the 12 months following the inventory shortage," he added.
- However, Schwartz doesn't see the chip shortage ending in the near term. Instead, the expert predicted that the semiconductor issue would linger at least through 2022, although he characterized this projection as "a guess."
- Moreover, Schwartz expects the post-shortage dip in profits to be short-lived, with AN resuming its earnings improvement following a year of transition.
- "If the business can extend its moat, maintain their pricing power, and remain important to both their customers and suppliers we will do fine," he said of the fund's investment in AN.
- Auto Nation (AN) began an uptrend in April 2020 that continued apart from a few blips into late September, where it set a 52-week high of $129.65.
- However, shares have come off that peak lately. On Friday, AN rose about 1.7% to reach $118 at about 3:00 p.m. ET.
- Given its steady march higher over the past 18 months, AN has significantly outpaced the overall market during that time. Since April 2020, AN has climbed more than 330% compared to an advance of 84% for the S&P 500: