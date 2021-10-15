Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II up 22% in three days after shareholders OK Navitas SPAC deal
Oct. 15, 2021 3:53 PM ETNavitas Semiconductor Corp. (NVTS)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Live Oak Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:LOKB) is rallying for a third straight session Friday, up some 20% since Tuesday on word that shareholders have approved the SPAC’s planned merger with Navitas Semiconductor (NVTS).
- LOKB rose as much as 14.6% intraday to $13.39 before pulling back to $12.33 as of 3:45 p.m. ET, up 5.6% on the day and 22.6% since Tuesday’s close at $10.06.
- The stock has been rallying on news that LOKB shareholders OK’d the special purpose acquisition company’s plan to acquire Navitas, which makes cutting-edge semiconductors.
- Navitas makes integrated circuits from gallium nitride, a material that the company says allows its chips to operate up to 100 times faster than traditional semis. The company has more than 130 approved or pending patents and has shipped some 25M of its chips to customers to date.
- Plans call for the merger to close on Oct. 19 and for Navitas to take over LOKB’s listing next Wednesday. The stock will trade under the ticker symbol “NVTS.”
LOKB agreed in May to take Navitas public via a SPAC merger at a $1.4B valuation. The deal’s closure will come as industries the world over complain that ongoing chip shortages are hurting production.