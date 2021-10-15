Citigroup credit card net charge-offs rate drops by 41 basis points in September
Oct. 15, 2021
- Citibank (NYSE:C) credit card net charge-off rate of 1.21% in September improves from 1.62% in August and 1.52% in July. That compares with 2.55% in September 2020.
- Its delinquency rate of 0.80% holds even with August and declines from 1.37% in September 2020.
- The credit card metrics show that even with some government fiscal support ending, chiefly the enhanced unemployment insurance benefits, consumers have been able to keep current with their credit card bills.
