Cortus to proceed with second tranche of private placement
Oct. 15, 2021 4:30 PM ETCortus Metals Inc. (CRTTF)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Cortus Metals (OTCPK:CRTTF) is extending the time for completion of its earlier announced private placement to Nov.14.
- It completed an initial tranche of the financing on Aug. 31, raising gross proceeds of $600K through the sale 4M units at $0.15/unit and intends to raise a further $900K through the sale of up to 6M units.
- Each unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant wherein the warrant holder can acquire an additional common share at $0.25/share for one year.
- The proceeds will be utilized for exploration expenditures on the its mineral properties, including land maintenance costs and general working capital.