Lennar replenishes stock repurchase authorization, up to $1B
Oct. 15, 2021 4:38 PM ETLennar Corporation (LEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Lennar (NYSE:LEN) board increased the authorization to repurchase its own shares by up to the lesser of $1B in purchase price, or 25M in shares, of the company's outstanding Class A or Class B common stock.
- The company ended Q3 with $2.6B in cash after paying off $300M of debt and repurchasing 2.5M of Lennar Class A common stock for $246.4M at an average per share price of $98.53.
- In September last week, the company had declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25/share.
- YTD, the company has gained 29%; shares trading 0.7% higher after hours.