Flotek Industries subsidiary releases an Advanced Machine Learning Application to reduce Transmix-Related costs
Oct. 15, 2021 4:59 PM ETFTKBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- JP3 Measurement, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Flotek Industries (FTK) releases AIDA, a new patent pending application for its line of Verax near infrared real-time analyzers.
- Short for "Automated Interface Detection Algorithm," the AIDA application provides real-time detection of interfaces in a liquids pipeline.
- "The AIDA application is a game-changer in transportation of multiple products in a common pipeline. The rapid identification of batch interfaces allows operators to reduce product downgrades and transmix significantly and hence increase their profit margins. It can also reduce their carbon footprint, as a reduction in transmix means less energy is needed for transportation and reprocessing of transmix, thus enhancing their ESG scorecard." said TengBeng Koid, JP3's President.