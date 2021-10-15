Medtronic slips on extended timeline for renal denervation program
Oct. 15, 2021 5:00 PM ET By: Dulan Lokuwithana
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) has lost ~4.7% in the post-market after a company announcement indicated a potential delay in its clinical program for Symplicity Renal Denervation System.
- In September, Medtronic (MDT) said that it anticipated a prespecified interim data analysis from SPYRAL HTN-ON MED clinical study in October, which could have enabled the company to bring an early end to the trial subject to favorable results.
- The 260-patient study was designed to assess the potential of Symplicity to lower blood pressure in typical hypertensive patients taking as many as three anti-hypertensive medications.
- However, an independent data safety monitoring board (“DSMB”) has recommended the company continue the trial enrollment as planned until the targeted sample size is reached. The follow-up of the full cohort of the study is expected to complete in H2 2022, Medtronic (MDT) said.
- With real-world data from 3,000 patients and results from three clinical studies, the company says it has “confidence in its renal denervation program including ultimate approval of the therapy.”
