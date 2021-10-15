CES Energy Solutions appoints Zinger as new president and CEO
Oct. 15, 2021 5:05 PM ETCES Energy Solutions Corp. (CESDF)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- CES Energy Solutions (OTCPK:CESDF) names Ken Zinger as its new president and chief executive officer on the resignation of Tom Simons from the role, effective October 29, 2021.
- Zinger, currently the Chief Operating Officer and President, Canadian Operations, co-founded the company with Simons in 2006, and has been responsible for overseeing all aspects of the Canadian drilling fluids and production chemical businesses.
- In addition to the new roles, Zinger will retain his direct leadership role of Canadian operations
- The company notes under the leadership of Simons, CES revenue has grown to a current run rate of approximately $1B, grown its PP&E base to approximately $260M while delivering technically advanced consumable chemical solutions to oil and gas producers across North America.
- Previously (Aug. 12): CES Energy Solutions reinstates quarterly dividend