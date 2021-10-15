EQT unwinding some hedges after natural gas rally - Bloomberg
Oct. 15, 2021 5:55 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor31 Comments
- EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) has exited ~20% of its natural gas hedges for Q4 and 10% for 2022, CEO Toby Rice tells Bloomberg, after surging gas futures have caught many U.S. producers off-guard following years of depressed prices.
- "Obviously, we were wrong," Rice said in the interview. "I don't think anybody anticipated this type of price movement."
- A Bloomberg analysis estimates contracts trailing current market prices could cost EQT more than $5B through the end of next year, based on a major increase in hedging activity disclosed by the company in July.
- While EQT has locked in prices for most of next year's projected output, Rice says the company has hedges in place for less than 15% of its 2023 supplies.
- "Our free cash flow forecast is exposed to what we think is a pretty bullish natural gas setup," the CEO says.
- EQT shares took a 10% hit when it booked a Q2 $1.3B loss from swaps and options contracts due to increases in forward prices.