EQT unwinding some hedges after natural gas rally - Bloomberg

Oct. 15, 2021 5:55 PM ETEQT Corporation (EQT)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor31 Comments
  • EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) has exited ~20% of its natural gas hedges for Q4 and 10% for 2022, CEO Toby Rice tells Bloomberg, after surging gas futures have caught many U.S. producers off-guard following years of depressed prices.
  • "Obviously, we were wrong," Rice said in the interview. "I don't think anybody anticipated this type of price movement."
  • A Bloomberg analysis estimates contracts trailing current market prices could cost EQT more than $5B through the end of next year, based on a major increase in hedging activity disclosed by the company in July.
  • While EQT has locked in prices for most of next year's projected output, Rice says the company has hedges in place for less than 15% of its 2023 supplies.
  • "Our free cash flow forecast is exposed to what we think is a pretty bullish natural gas setup," the CEO says.
  • EQT shares took a 10% hit when it booked a Q2 $1.3B loss from swaps and options contracts due to increases in forward prices.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.