California county says Marathon, Phillips may need to shrink projects
Oct. 15, 2021
- Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) and Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) may need to make significant capacity cuts to proposed renewable plants to mitigate their environmental impact, California's Contra Costa County says, according to a Reuters report.
- The two companies are planning to convert oil refineries in the county near San Francisco to produce transportation fuel from feedstocks such as soybean oil and animal fats that produce less greenhouse gas emissions.
- In a draft environmental impact report released today, Contra Costa says it would be an "environmentally superior option" for Marathon to process 23K bbl/day of fuel instead of the planned 48K.
- Also, Phillips 66 could supply 102K bbl/day of renewable fuels to the regional market instead of 120K using only two pre-treatment trains, which would reduce the number of marine vessels needed.
- The county is required to identify an environmentally superior option to the projects under the California Environmental Quality Act.
