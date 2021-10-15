Ventyx Biosciences sets terms for IPO valuing autoimmune-drug firm at up to $823M
Oct. 15, 2021 7:22 PM ETVentyx Biosciences, Inc. (VTYX)By: Jerry Kronenberg, SA News Editor
- Ventyx Biosciences (VTYX) disclosed terms Friday for an IPO that could value the autoimmune-drug developer at up to $823M.
- The biotech, whose stock will trade on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol “VTYX,” wrote in an S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it plans to offer some 7.8M shares at $15 to $17 apiece. The company has also granted underwriters the option to buy as many as about 1.2M extra shares for overallotments.
- All told, VTYX expects to have some 47.3M shares outstanding following the IPO, or about 48.4M if underwriters purchase all overallotment stock. That will value the company at around $700.1M to $823.5M on a non-diluted basis, depending on how many overallotment shares underwriters buy and where VTYX prices within its expected range.
- Venyx (VTYX) wrote that it expects to net $113M if its initial public offering prices at a midpoint $16 a share, rising to $130.4M if underwriters fully exercise their overallotment options. The firm said it plans to use the money for clinical and preclinical drug development, working capital, possible future acquisitions and general corporate purposes.
- VTYX has two drugs undergoing clinical-stage testing and others in preclinical development.
- The firm’s lead candidate is VTX958, an oral tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor currently in a Phase 1 trial for use treating autoimmune disorders like psoriasis, inflammatory bowel disease, psoriatic arthritis and lupus.
- The company’s second candidate is VTX002, an oral sphingosine 1 phosphate receptor 1 modulator that aims to treat ulcerative colitis. VYTX expects the drug to begin a Phase 2 clinical trial later this quarter.
- Additionally, VTYX is working on NOD-like receptor protein 3 inhibitors designed to treat systemic inflammatory cardiovascular, hepatic, renal and rheumatologic diseases, and potentially Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and multiple sclerosis as well. The firm expects to launch clinical studies for that program’s lead candidate during the current quarter.
- VTYX’s pre-IPO investors include Third Point Ventures and entities affiliated with Citadel Advisors, New Science Ventures and venBio Partners.
