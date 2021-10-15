BP, Kosmos Energy win Buy ratings at Berenberg

  • Kosmos Energy (KOS +7.3%) climbs to a 52-week high even after pricing a 37.5M-share public offering at $3.30 each, 7% below Thursday's close, as the stock is helped by a Berenberg upgrade to Buy from Hold, which says the company will benefit from accelerated net debt reduction.
  • Berenberg also issues a Buy recommendation for BP (BP +1.6%), noting the stock has lagged peers but the company is well placed to benefit from higher commodity prices.
  • BP should generate strong free cash flow in the coming quarters, boosting shareholder returns, but "the key for the longer-term performance of the stock will be whether the new businesses [mainly Renewables and Customers & Products] can replace declining earnings in upstream oil and refining," Berenberg says.
  • Seeking Alpha contributor Daniel Thurecht says BP trades at a "massive discount to oil prices boosting future dividend expectations."
