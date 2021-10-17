High conviction: Morgan Stanley's picks to move off reports in a fuzzy earnings season
- We've entered a third-quarter earnings season full of well-documented uncertainties at the macro level - but a report on "Conviction into Earnings" from Morgan Stanley looks to cut through the fog and offer names it fully expects will see material moves off their reports.
- "We think the inability of companies to pass on pricing, supply chain risks, margin risk related to higher wages, and the reversion to trend in goods consumption pose a serious risk to companies' earnings prospects," the firm says in setting up the season.
- Acknowledging those issues could lead analysts to lower their estimates, it says - and "earnings revision breadth has reached a definitive peak" and should decelerate further as the mid-cycle transition completes.
- And companies will probably struggle to beat EPS consensus the same way they have for five quarters now, Morgan Stanley thinks, when all sectors were seeing beats at least 5% higher than normal.
- Meanwhile "winter is coming": That earnings breadth deceleration will determine whether the S&P 500 will see a 10% or 20% correction. (The firm is more confident about a correction to the sharper side, but less confident about when it might arrive.)
- Through that cloudy outlook, Morgan Stanley has plucked out 16 names where it expects the report will drive the stock (12 higher, and 4 lower).
- Financials are well represented in the picks where it expects upside, including Evercore (NYSE:EVR), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF). In Evercore's (EVR) case, M&A deal volumes are at record levels and the firm is expecting a bullish early read on 2022; it's 10% above Street expectations for the company's Q3 and the stock is trading below historical averages. Realty Income (O) is facing its "most important quarter since the announcement of the VEREIT merger" given the underperformance vs. peers; Morgan Stanley thinks the market is seeing accretion much lower than management expects (2%, vs. 10%).
- It's conservative on Silvergate Capital's (SI) core deposit growth for Q3, with upside possible there, and expects ongoing progress on digital currency initiatives. And for Synchrony (SYF), it sees a beat coming driven by higher Net Interest Margin and average loan growth turning positive (up 2.6% from last quarter), as well as faster return of capital to shareholders.
- In Tech, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) should see solid earnings with strong momentum in categories like public cloud and collaboration, along with "new leadership" in categories like RPA and task management. It sees revenues growing 14.2% in fiscal 2022. And for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), the firm is expecting good results vs. "somewhat cautious" expectations, with checks showing primary revenue drivers are still strong (and that supply chain issues aren't having much of an impact - and that Qualcomm has less exposure to a market plateau in China than competitors.)
- In potential upside for Communications Services reports, Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) is facing expected record net adds though the stock is only in line with where it was heading into the second quarter. The firm expects revenue and OEBITDA about 2-3% above consensus for this quarter. And with Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR), it's seeing 19.3% pro forma revenue growth (40 bps higher than consensus) and a path toward upward guidance revisions due to its cyclical nature and relatively high margins.
- Healthcare is represented among potential upside picks by Humana (NYSE:HUM), where worries about near-term guidance risk are "overshadowing" long-term structural growth; after underperformance, Humana could rally even amid low guidance. And in consumer goods, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) should see a "solid" beat on top and bottom lines off 3.1% organic sales growth vs. consensus for 1.6%, even against a tough 9% comparison.
- Its last two picks that could move materially higher from earnings are Industrials. TuSimple Holdings (NASDAQ:TSP) should provide updates on a CFIUS investigation and the Driver Out test within the coming three months, and perhaps as soon as the earnings report - with positive outcomes possible from either or both catalysts. And W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) should beat on earnings thanks to a "resilient supply chain and exceptionally high near-term pricing power"; shares are at 10-year relative lows vs. peers.
- Meanwhile, industrials make up three of the four potential downside movers out of earnings: Pentair (NYSE:PNR) should deliver an in-line quarter, but also a more material guidance cut below consensus for the fourth quarter, Morgan Stanley says. It's also relatively highly valued vs. peers and facing concerns that pool markets (already struggling with the supply chain) are peaking. TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) could underperform on several factors, including rising prices of carbon fiber; elevated COVID-19 cases in Turkey and Mexico, where it has facilities; China power outages; and a weak wind market in the second half of this year (though that's already incorporated into full-year guidance). And the firm still sees Caterpillar's (NYSE:CAT) consensus estimates as less well calibrated for margin pressures, while it's expecting a less linear recovery from weaker current sales trends (indicating some Q3 top-line risk).
- And its other potential downside pick is in Communications Services, in Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN): It's expecting revenues to decline more than consensus (-6% Y/Y vs. -4.9%), and downside risk due to a delayed return-to-office and ongoing secular pressures. Meanwhile, "in the recent conference circuit we did not pick up on strong commentary pointing to a material rebound in enterprise demand."