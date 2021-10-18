Asia-Pacific stocks rise; China's Q3 GDP misses estimates on power crunch, property woes
Oct. 18, 2021 1:14 AM ETBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
Japan +1.81%.
China +0.40%. September activity data; Industrial production 3.1% y/y vs. expected 4.5% and previous: 5.3%; Retail Sales 4.4% y/y vs. expected: 3.3% and previous: 2.5%; Unemployment rate in September 4.9% vs. 5.1% expected and prior of 5.1%.
China Q3 GDP see it lower again in Q4 to +0.2% q/q a miss vs. expected +0.5% and prior was +1.3%, hit by power shortages, supply chain bottlenecks and major wobbles in the property market and raising pressure on policymakers to do more to prop up the faltering recovery.
China Sept coal output 334.1 mln T vs Aug’s 335.24 mln T, Sept output down 0.9% from year earlier.
People's Bank of China sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.4300 vs. estimate at 6.4295.
- Hong Kong +1.48%.
- Australia +0.69%.
- Friday on Wall Street, Dow Jones rose +1.09% to 35,294.76, S&P 500 rose +0.73% to 4,470.73 and Nasdaq rose +0.5% to 14,897.30.
- New Zealand Q3 CPI 2.2% q/q vs. expected 1.4% q/q and prior 1.3% .
- New Zealand services PMI for September 46.9 vs. prior 35.6.
- Singapore data: Non-oil Domestic Exports (NODX) +1.2% m/m vs. prior -3.6%.
- Oil (NYSE:WTI) futures up $1, and in China copper & coal higher while iron ore is lower.
- Oil prices hit their highest in years as demand continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by more custom from power generators turning away from expensive gas and coal to fuel oil and diesel.
- Brent crude oil futures rose 87 cents, or 1%, to $85.73 a barrel by 0111 GMT, the highest price since October 2018.
- U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures climbed $1.12, or 1.4%, to $83.40 a barrel, highest since October 2014.
- Gold prices were nearly flat, struggling to recover from a steep sell-off in the previous session as both U.S. bond yields and the dollar climbed, further weighing on bullion.
- Spot gold was little changed at $1,768.06 per ounce by 0418 GMT, after slipping 1.6% on Friday, U.S. gold futures were flat at $1,767.80.
- Spot silver rose 0.1% to $23.31 per ounce, while platinum eased 0.4% to $1,050.76 and palladium fell 0.4% to $2,063.55.
- U.S. stock futures down. Dow Jones -0.01%; S&P 500 -0.12%; Nasdaq -0.26%.