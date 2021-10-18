Rio Tinto team up with Telethon to support health initiatives in Western Australia
Oct. 18, 2021 2:18 AM ETRio Tinto Group (RIO)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) has entered a new three-year partnership with Telethon for improving the health and wellbeing of children in Western Australia.
The partnership starts with a $4M donation each year until 2023 ($12M in total) to support further research into mental health and juvenile diabetes.
- The donation will be distributed between three important health initiatives, The Rio Tinto Diabetes Global Research Centre, to help improve the lives of those living with the condition, the effects of which last long beyond childhood; Embrace @ Telethon Kids Institute, enable them to build the state’s first research centre devoted to the mental health of children and young people and The Telethon Trust, which distributes grants annually to a range of not for profit organisations that help transform the lives of WA children.
