T-2 Slovenia selected Nokia in a five-year 5G deal as the sole supplier

Nokia office building in Silicon Valley

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nokia (NYSE:NOK) was chosen as the sole vendor by Slovenia’s T-2 in a five-year deal to supply equipment from its AirScale 5G portfolio.
  • T-2 is one of the largest telecommunications providers in Slovenia and recently secured frequencies in the 2100 MHz and 2300 MHz bands at Slovenia’s spectrum auction.
  • The Company will upgrade T-2’s existing Single RAN radio footprint and introduce enhanced 5G new radio services.
  • The project is expected to deliver ultra-fast, low-latency, and high-capacity 5G connectivity providing superior coverage to businesses and consumers alike.
