Roche enters agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop AI-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care
Oct. 18, 2021 Roche Holding AG (RHHBY) By: Meghavi Singh
- Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has entered an agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based cancer diagnostics company.
- The joint development to distribute an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists to seamlessly access Ibex's AI algorithms using NAVIFY Digital Pathology.
- Collaborations with leading AI companies like Ibex builds on Roche's Digital Pathology open environment, expanding the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalised healthcare through innovation.
- Through this alliance, customers using Roche Digital Pathology will gain access to Ibex's innovative tools, such as algorithms that analyse prostate and breast biopsies, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).