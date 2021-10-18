Roche enters agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics to develop AI-based digital pathology applications for improved patient care

Oct. 18, 2021 5:43 AM ETRoche Holding AG (RHHBY)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor5 Comments

View in microscopic of ductal cell carcinoma, adenonocarcinoma from human breast cancer, tissue section by H and E stain.Pathology diagnosis.Medical concept. Under microscope, magnification 600X

arcyto/iStock via Getty Images

  • Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) has entered an agreement with Ibex Medical Analytics, an artificial intelligence-based cancer diagnostics company.
  • The joint development to distribute an embedded image analysis workflow for pathologists to seamlessly access Ibex's AI algorithms using NAVIFY Digital Pathology.
  • Collaborations with leading AI companies like Ibex builds on Roche's Digital Pathology open environment, expanding the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing personalised healthcare through innovation.
  • Through this alliance, customers using Roche Digital Pathology will gain access to Ibex's innovative tools, such as algorithms that analyse prostate and breast biopsies, in addition to the AI tools already provided by Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY).
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.