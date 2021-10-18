Sandvik targets to list Sandvik Materials Technology by the end of Q3 2022
- Sandvik AB (OTCPK:SDVKY) intends to complete the planned spin-off and listing of the Materials Technology unit on Nasdaq Stockholm in 2Q or 3Q of next year.
- The proposed distribution of shares is expected to meet the Lex Asea requirements.
- "The internal separation of SMT is proceeding as planned and the previously communicated reasons for a distribution and listing remain relevant. We believe that both Sandvik and Sandvik Materials Technology can develop more favorably on their own", says Johan Molin, Chairman of the Sandvik Board of Directors.