Facebook to hire 10,000 people across the EU to build the Metaverse
Oct. 18, 2021 5:53 AM ETMeta Platforms, Inc. (FB)RBLXBy: Yoel Minkoff, SA News Editor36 Comments
- Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) is diving deeper into Metaverse as the company heads up a recruitment drive to create a new digital world. It plans on hiring 10,000 high-skilled engineers across the European Union over the next five years, calling the effort, "one of Facebook's most pressing priorities." Resumes will be looked at in Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Poland, the Netherlands and Ireland.
- What is the Metaverse? CEO Mark Zuckerberg describes it as an "embodied internet," which will be a major driver of new technology investment. The term was coined in the 1992 dystopian novel Snow Crash, where it refers to how a virtual reality-based Internet might evolve in the near future. Today, it's widely used to describe immersive, shared digital worlds, where multiple people can interact in a 3D environment.
- "We believe this is going to be the successor of the mobile Internet," Zuckerberg said on a Q2 earnings call in July. "The defining quality of the Metaverse is presence: creation, avatars, and digital objects. In addition to being the next generation of the Internet, the Metaverse is also going to be the next chapter of us as a company."
- Go deeper: Last month, Facebook unveiled plans to invest $50M to develop the Metaverse, but noted that parts of the new platform could take 10 to 15 years to fully develop. Other companies already have an early foothold in the space like Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Fortnite maker Epic Games. Facebook is also building out products that can be shared with the new technology, like a VR remote work app that allows Oculus users to hold meetings in their avatars.