Biogen slips after ALS study failed to reach primary endpoint

Oct. 18, 2021 6:20 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor6 Comments

Neuron system disease

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares have lost ~1.0% in the pre-market in reaction to the company’s announcement of topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 study of tofersen (BIIB067) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
  • The double-blind, placebo-controlled VALOR study, involving 108 ALS patients with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) genetic mutation, did not meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance, Biogen (BIIB) said.
  • The primary endpoint of the study, the change of Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) from baseline to week 28, stood at 1.2 (p=0.97)
  • However, there were favorable trends for tofersen “across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of biologic activity and clinical function,” the company added.
  • Due to the high unmet need, there will be plans to broaden the access to the experimental therapy for all eligible SOD1-ALS patients.
  • Meanwhile, on the safety front, nearly 18% of patients in the tofersen group experienced serious adverse events, compared to ~14% who received the placebo. About 6% in the tofersen group discontinued treatment due to an adverse event.
  • The data were presented at the American Neurological Association 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • Biogen (BIIB) shares have lost ~6.0% over the past 30 days amid concerns over the demand for the company’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.