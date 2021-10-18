Biogen slips after ALS study failed to reach primary endpoint
Oct. 18, 2021 6:20 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares have lost ~1.0% in the pre-market in reaction to the company’s announcement of topline data from the pivotal Phase 3 study of tofersen (BIIB067) in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).
- The double-blind, placebo-controlled VALOR study, involving 108 ALS patients with superoxide dismutase 1 (SOD1) genetic mutation, did not meet the primary endpoint with statistical significance, Biogen (BIIB) said.
- The primary endpoint of the study, the change of Revised Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis Functional Rating Scale (ALSFRS-R) from baseline to week 28, stood at 1.2 (p=0.97)
- However, there were favorable trends for tofersen “across multiple secondary and exploratory measures of biologic activity and clinical function,” the company added.
- Due to the high unmet need, there will be plans to broaden the access to the experimental therapy for all eligible SOD1-ALS patients.
- Meanwhile, on the safety front, nearly 18% of patients in the tofersen group experienced serious adverse events, compared to ~14% who received the placebo. About 6% in the tofersen group discontinued treatment due to an adverse event.
- The data were presented at the American Neurological Association 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Biogen (BIIB) shares have lost ~6.0% over the past 30 days amid concerns over the demand for the company’s newly approved Alzheimer’s drug, Aduhelm.