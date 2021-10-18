Walmart Black Friday deals begin in November with early access for Walmart+ members

Oct. 18, 2021 6:57 AM ETWalmart Inc. (WMT)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor

Woman shopping at Black Friday.

ArtistGNDphotography/E+ via Getty Images

  • Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is announcing the return of its month-long savings event, “Black Friday Deals for Days” in early November.
  • Walmart+ members will receive early access to online Black Friday events throughout November – an opportunity to shop all the same hot deals four hours earlier than the scheduled start times for all three events.
  • Like last year, Walmart (WMT) will spread out its Black Friday savings to three events throughout November to offer customers the best prices of the season on the must-have gifts topping everyone’s holiday shopping lists.
