Zillow to pause home purchases after building up backlog - Bloomberg
Oct. 18, 2021 7:01 AM ETZillow Group, Inc. (ZG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor7 Comments
- Zillow (NASDAQ:ZG) -4.7% pre-market following a Bloomberg report that the company will not purchase homes for the rest of the year as it works through a backlog of properties.
- Zillow acquired more than 3,800 homes during Q2, but "we are beyond operational capacity in our Zillow Offers business and are not taking on additional contracts to purchase homes at this time," the company tells Bloomberg.
- Finding workers for the iBuying business has been challenging, Zillow's willingness to let customers set a closing date months into the future, according to the report.
- The company stopped buying homes in the early days of the pandemic, and it took several months to resume purchasing homes at its pre-pandemic pace.
