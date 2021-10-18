Chart Industries signs a cooperation agreement with Ionada on CCUS projects
- Ionada and Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) endorse MOU to collaborate on Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ('CCUS') projects in the Shipping Industry.
- Ionada is a global manufacturer, developer, and marketer of exhaust gas cleaning systems that reduce marine and power generation emissions.
- The non-exclusive cooperation deal will see both companies develop and use technology to reduce the shipping industry's carbon footprint.
- The Company says it is well-positioned to supply CO2 storage and handle solutions to shipowners globally and expects numerous ship retrofits for carbon capture in the coming years.