Medtronic in talks to buy insulin pump developer Triple Jump - Calcalist
Oct. 18, 2021 7:09 AM ETMedtronic plc (MDT)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) is in advanced talks to acquire Israeli startup Triple Jump for $300M, Calcalist reported on Sunday.
- The U.S medical device maker had already made an investment in Triple Jump in 2015 with an option to acquire it. Founded in 2015, Triple Jump is developing a small insulin pump patch with mobile connectivity.
- A deal is likely to further expand Medtronic’s (MDT) market presence in diabetes care.
- Driven by the sales of MiniMed 770G and MiniMed 780G insulin pump systems, the Dublin-based company generated $2.4B revenue from the segment in 2020, indicating ~2.0% YoY growth.
- In August, the company left its fiscal 2022 revenue growth guidance unchanged at ~9% YoY and tightened earnings guidance for the year to $5.65 to $5.75 per share.