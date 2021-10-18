Goldman Sachs wins approval for full ownership of Chinese securities JV

Oct. 18, 2021

Goldman Sachs Tower

Dan Totilca/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) gets approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission to take full ownership of its securities joint venture, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Ltd, allowing the New York-based investment bank to acquire the remaining interest in GSGH that it didn't already own.
  • "Attaining full ownership of GSGH will enable us to position our firm for long-term growth and success in this market under one wholly-owned entity, to be renamed Goldman Sachs (China) Securities Company Limited," Goldman Sachs (GS) said in a statement.
  • The company has started migrating its onshore business units from Beijing Gao Hua Securities to GSGH.
  • The development is the latest in China's campaign to open its financial services market to foreign firms.
  • In March, JPMorgan agreed to pay $410M for a 10% stake in the wealth subsidiary, making it the first time a Chinese bank has opened its wealth management subsidiary to a foreign strategic investor.
  • JPMorgan received approval for full ownership of its Chinese securities venture in August.
  • Goldman (GS) applied to take full control of the JV in December 2020.
