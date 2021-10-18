Lipocine shares rise after TLANDO licensing agreement with Antares Pharma

  • Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) and Antares Pharma have entered into an exclusive licensing agreement to commercialize oral testosterone product TLANDO.
  • Lipocine shares jump more than 10% premarket.
  • TLANDO is used for testosterone replacement therapy ("TRT") in adult males indicated for conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Lipocine will receive an immediate upfront cash payment of $11M and an additional $5M licensing payment in January 2025 and another $5M licensing payment in January 2026.
  • Lipocine will also be entitled to receive sales-based commercial milestone payments totaling up to $160M.
  • Tiered royalty payments at rates ranging from the mid-teens to up to 20% on net sales of TLANDO.
  • Antares Pharma will undertake all commercialization, post-marketing obligations, and sourcing of TLANDO in the U.S.
