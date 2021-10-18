Innovative Industrial properties buys property in California for $51M
Oct. 18, 2021 7:33 AM ETInnovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) has acquired a 201K square foot industrial property in Desert Hot Springs, California, and entered into a long-term lease with Gold Flora.
- The purchase price for the property was $51M.
- Founded in 2017, Gold Flora is a vertically integrated operator in California, including cultivation, manufacturing, distribution and retail.
- Gold Flora is expected to complete additional tenant improvements for the property as a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility, for which IIP has agreed to provide reimbursement of up to $9M.
- Assuming full reimbursement for the tenant improvements, IIP's total investment in the property is expected to be $60M.
- As of Oct.18, the company owned 76 properties which were 100% leased with a weighted-average remaining lease term of ~16.7 years.
- As of Oct.18, the company had committed approximately $1.9 billion across its portfolio, including capital invested to date and additional capital commitments to fund future construction and tenant improvements at IIP’s properties, which does not include an $18.5M loan from IIP to a developer for construction of a regulated cannabis cultivation and processing facility in California.