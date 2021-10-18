State Street EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue

Oct. 18, 2021 7:35 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
  • State Street (NYSE:STT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.96 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $2.99B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
  • Press Release
  • Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end increased 18% to $43.3 trillion, primarily due to higher market levels, client flows, and net new business growth.
  • Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end increased 23% to $3.9 trillion, mainly reflecting higher market levels and net inflows from ETFs and cash, partially offset by institutional net outflows
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.