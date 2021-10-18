State Street EPS beats by $0.08, beats on revenue
Oct. 18, 2021 7:35 AM ETState Street Corporation (STT)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor
- State Street (NYSE:STT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.00 beats by $0.08; GAAP EPS of $1.96 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $2.99B (+7.6% Y/Y) beats by $30M.
- Press Release
- Investment Servicing AUC/A as of quarter-end increased 18% to $43.3 trillion, primarily due to higher market levels, client flows, and net new business growth.
- Investment Management AUM as of quarter-end increased 23% to $3.9 trillion, mainly reflecting higher market levels and net inflows from ETFs and cash, partially offset by institutional net outflows