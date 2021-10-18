Enochian BioSciences completes Pre-IND process for a potential cure for HIV

Pills on Hiv aids paper

Gam1983/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) announces the completion of an Investigator Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. FDA related to the company's HIV product candidate.
  • The request was based on the results of a 54-year old man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy (ART).
  • The patient subsequently stopped taking ART and received an innovative treatment developed by Seraph Research Institute.
  • Enochian BioSciences holds the exclusive license for the product.
  • Shares up more than 3% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.