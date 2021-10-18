Enochian BioSciences completes Pre-IND process for a potential cure for HIV
Oct. 18, 2021 7:39 AM ETEnochian Biosciences, Inc. (ENOB)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Enochian BioSciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) announces the completion of an Investigator Pre-Investigational New Drug (IND) process following receipt of written comments from the U.S. FDA related to the company's HIV product candidate.
- The request was based on the results of a 54-year old man living with HIV who had failed to suppress the virus with antiviral therapy (ART).
- The patient subsequently stopped taking ART and received an innovative treatment developed by Seraph Research Institute.
- Enochian BioSciences holds the exclusive license for the product.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.