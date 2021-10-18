Tucows' Ting Internet acquires Simply Bits; terms undisclosed
- Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) signed an agreement to acquire Simply Bits, the largest fixed wireless network service company in Tucson, Arizona.
- The commercial terms were not revealed.
- The company will acquire Simlpy Bits via its subsidiary Ting Internet, a fiber internet provider in the U.S. The purchase opens new market opportunities for Ting in Arizona.
- Per the terms, Ting will assume all of Simply Bits' existing infrastructure and customers, adding ~4,500 customers, 1,100 square miles of fixed wireless network, and a small fiber-to-the-home footprint to Ting's portfolio.
- "This acquisition marks another milestone for Ting as we move into the large and growing Arizona market. This deal allows us to leverage an existing network with significant capacity, ultimately accelerating our growth," said Jill Szuchmacher, chief strategy officer and executive vice-president networks, Ting Internet.
- The acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021.