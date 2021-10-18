FDA approves Gilead Sciences' HIV treatment Biktarvy for expanded indication

  • Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved a new low-dose tablet dosage form of Biktarvy for certain pediatric patients with HIV-1.
  • The approval comes with a boxed warning, the FDA's harshest, flagging risks of severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B in certain patients.
  • The approval allows for the use of Biktarvy in pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg to less than 25 kg who are virologically suppressed or new to antiretroviral therapy.
  • The approval is based on data from Cohort 3 of a Phase 2/3 open-label, single-arm study, which found Biktarvy low-dose tablets to be effective and generally well-tolerated through 24 weeks in virologically suppressed children living with HIV-1.
  • In pediatric studies, no new adverse reactions or laboratory abnormalities were identified compared to those observed in adults, the company said.
