FDA approves Gilead Sciences' HIV treatment Biktarvy for expanded indication
Oct. 18, 2021 8:11 AM ETGilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)By: SA News Team6 Comments
- Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) announces that the U.S. FDA has approved a new low-dose tablet dosage form of Biktarvy for certain pediatric patients with HIV-1.
- The approval comes with a boxed warning, the FDA's harshest, flagging risks of severe acute exacerbations of hepatitis B in certain patients.
- The approval allows for the use of Biktarvy in pediatric patients weighing at least 14 kg to less than 25 kg who are virologically suppressed or new to antiretroviral therapy.
- The approval is based on data from Cohort 3 of a Phase 2/3 open-label, single-arm study, which found Biktarvy low-dose tablets to be effective and generally well-tolerated through 24 weeks in virologically suppressed children living with HIV-1.
- In pediatric studies, no new adverse reactions or laboratory abnormalities were identified compared to those observed in adults, the company said.
- Shares up marginally premarket.