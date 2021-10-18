Amazon to hire 150,000 seasonal employees across the U.S. for upcoming holiday season
Oct. 18, 2021 8:17 AM ETAmazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor34 Comments
- In addition to previously announced plans to hire over 40,000 new corporate and tech jobs and 125,000 full and part-time fulfillment and transportation jobs, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) announces 150,000 seasonal jobs available across the U.S.
- This includes 23,000 jobs across California, 4,500 in Illinois and 6,200 in Arizona.
- All Amazon jobs in the U.S., including seasonal roles, have an average starting pay of $18 per hour, sign-on bonuses up to $3,000 and an additional $3 per hour depending on shifts in many locations.
- Alicia Boler Davis, Senior Vice President, Global Customer Fulfillment said, “Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”
- Seasonal employees will help support full-time employees across over 250 new fulfillment centers, sortation centers, regional air hubs, and delivery stations that opened in the U.S. in 2021.