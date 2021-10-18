Blue Owl Capital to acquire Oak Street Real Estate Capital for $950M
Oct. 18, 2021 8:20 AM ETBlue Owl Capital Inc. (OWL)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) agrees to acquire Chicago-based Oak Street Real Estate Capital and its investment advisory business for a purchase price of $950M.
- Founded in 2009, Oak Street has over 45 employees and $10.8B of assets under management as of June 30; it focuses on structuring sale-leasebacks and providing seed and strategic capital.
- The deal will be funded through a combination of cash and Blue Owl (OWL) common units - up to an aggregate of approximately 39M Blue Owl (OWL) common units issuable at closing.
- The transaction, which is expected to close in Q4 of this year, is anticipated to be 5-7% accretive to distributable earnings per share starting in 2022, the company said.
- Upon achievement of certain performance thresholds, Oak Street equity holders will be entitled to earnouts up to a total of ~$650M, payable in cash at future dates.
- After closing, key members of the Oak Street leadership team will remain in place leading the Oak Street Business, and Oak Street's Chicago office will become an additional office for Blue Owl (OWL); Marc Zahr will join Blue Owl's board of directors and executive committee.
- "We believe their focus on flexible real estate related financing solutions will be very complementary to our existing Direct Lending and GP solutions capabilities," said Marc Lipschultz, co-founder and co-president of Blue Owl.
- Previously, (Aug. 20) Blue Owl is said to be near a deal to buy a minority stake in CVC Capital.