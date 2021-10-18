Corporacion America Airport's September passenger traffic up 227.8% Y/Y
Oct. 18, 2021 8:28 AM ETCorporación América Airports S.A. (CAAP)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Corporación América Airports (NYSE:CAAP) reported a 227.8% growth in passenger traffic in September 2021, and a 47.7% decline when compared to the same period of 2019.
- Domestic passenger: 2.333M (+300.5% Y/Y); International passenger: 928K (+229.6% Y/Y); Transit passenger: 462K (+70.1% Y/Y).
- Cargo volume increased 46.9% Y/Y to 27.7K tons. When compared to September 2019, total cargo volume dropped -13.1%,improving sequentially from the 20.5% decline in August, mainly driven by decreases in Argentina, Armenia and Brazil. Both, Uruguay and Italy reported higher cargo volume when compared to September 2019.
- Cargo volume stood at 87% of September 2019 levels.
- Aircraft movements up 109.1% Y/Y, but fell -32.7% when compared to 2019 levels mainly due to a 45% decline in Argentina.