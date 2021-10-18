Codexis inks tri-party collaboration agreement with Almelo Private and RC2 Pharma
Oct. 18, 2021 8:30 AM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS)By: SA News Team
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) announces a tri-party collaboration agreement with Almelo Private and RC2 Pharma to license and manufacture the company's proprietary enzyme used in the manufacturing process for sitagliptin, a leading API in the treatment of diabetes.
- Under the agreement, Almelo will be responsible for the development, scale-up, and establishment of a commercial manufacturing process for sitagliptin incorporating Codexis’ proprietary enzyme technology.
- Upon completion, the enzyme’s manufacturing will be established at Almelo’s API manufacturing site to enable further cost reduction.
- RC2’s role in the collaboration will be to leverage its relationships with global drug product partners to establish downstream supply channels for the future generic sitagliptin market.