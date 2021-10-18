iClick Interactive receives another unsolicited prelim proposal for $7.5/ADS in cash
Oct. 18, 2021 8:31 AM ETiClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (ICLK)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) received another unsolicited prelim non-binding indicative offer from Infinity Equity Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares for $7.5/ADS in cash.
- The offered price indicates a premium of 15.4% from the current trading price.
- The board plans to evaluate the proposed transaction along with the earlier announced offer in mid-September, the company received a proposal from PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company to acquire shares for $6.75 per ADS in cash.
- There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the proposed transaction or the prior proposal.