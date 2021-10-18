iClick Interactive receives another unsolicited prelim proposal for $7.5/ADS in cash

  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ:ICLK) received another unsolicited prelim non-binding indicative offer from Infinity Equity Management to acquire all of the outstanding shares for $7.5/ADS in cash.
  • The offered price indicates a premium of 15.4% from the current trading price.
  • The board plans to evaluate the proposed transaction along with the earlier announced offer in mid-September, the company received a proposal from PAG Pegasus Fund LP and Oasis Management Company to acquire shares for $6.75 per ADS in cash.
  • There can be no assurance that any definitive offer will be made, that any definitive agreement will be executed relating to the proposed transaction or the prior proposal.
