Centessa, Schrödinger to collaborate on orexin receptor agonists for sleep disorders
Oct. 18, 2021
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will collaborate to discover therapies targeting the orexin-2 receptors for sleep disorders.
- The arrangement will provide Centessa subsidiary Orexia Therapeutics access to Schrödinger's computational platform.
- That platform allows for high-performance calculations to facilitate accurate predictions of potency at the target of interest.
- Terms call for Orexia to handle preclinical research activities, clinical development and commercialization of potential candidates.
- Schrödinger will receive an upfront payment for software access and is for milestone payments, as well as low single digit royalties on net product sales.
