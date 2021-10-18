Centessa, Schrödinger to collaborate on orexin receptor agonists for sleep disorders

Oct. 18, 2021 8:36 AM ETSchrödinger, Inc. (SDGR), CNTABy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor2 Comments

Sleepless young woman suffering from insomnia, covering eyes with hands

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

  • Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will collaborate to discover therapies targeting the orexin-2 receptors for sleep disorders.
  • The arrangement will provide Centessa subsidiary Orexia Therapeutics access to Schrödinger's computational platform.
  • That platform allows for high-performance calculations to facilitate accurate predictions of potency at the target of interest.
  • Terms call for Orexia to handle preclinical research activities, clinical development and commercialization of potential candidates.
  • Schrödinger will receive an upfront payment for software access and is for milestone payments, as well as low single digit royalties on net product sales.
  • Centessa presented positive data from a mid-stage study of a hemophilia candidate last month.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.