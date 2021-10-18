Rogue Station enters into business combination LOI with Everdime Technologies

Oct. 18, 2021
  • Rogue Station (OTCPK:RGST) has announced a business combination LOI with cryptocurrency technology innovator Everdime Technologies.
  • Everdime Technology is a Wyoming corporation that conducts business from Ontario, Canada. The company aims to become a catalyst for faster crypto adoption by removing the barriers to the crypto revolution and empowering our users with an easy-to-use platform which diversifies and expands their portfolio. It is currently focused on using tokens and NFTs to monetize social networks for operators and participants
  • RGST's CEO John Conroy expressed his excitement about future growth opportunities, stating: "Everdime checks all the boxes for an ideal combination candidate for RGST. The company is positioned in an exploding industry and has a well-defined Business Plan and experienced management team."
