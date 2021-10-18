Mastercard, Previse team up to speed business payments globally
Oct. 18, 2021
- Payment solution platform Previse integrates Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Cross-Border Services into its InstantPay platform to help businesses around the world to get paid faster.
- Previse's InstantPay solution analyzes invoices to identify those that are likely to be rejected, enabling the rest to be paid the same day they're received.
- Companies using InstantPay can now send digital payments seamlessly and securely to suppliers in over 100 countries via bank accounts and digital wallets, the company said; they can also reduce transaction costs and access real-time exchange rates for local currency.
- "Digital B2B payment innovations like the ones being driven by Mastercard and Previse are helping suppliers gain faster access to funds and freedom from inefficient processes, so they can not only recover today - but thrive tomorrow," said Ron Shultz, executive vice president, new payment flows, North America at Mastercard.
- Shares of MA edge lower by 0.50% in premarket trading on Monday.
